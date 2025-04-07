Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,161 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 67,079 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Conagra Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 386.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

