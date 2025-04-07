Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $29,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY opened at $436.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.21 and a 200 day moving average of $477.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $522.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

