Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 327 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.