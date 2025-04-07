Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.55% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $30,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.91.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 30,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $959,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,932.15. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 103.51%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

