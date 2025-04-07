Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Teradyne worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,511,000 after buying an additional 92,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,458,000 after acquiring an additional 350,002 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

TER stock opened at $68.72 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

