Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.