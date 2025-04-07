Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after buying an additional 1,722,428 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 222,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

