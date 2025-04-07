Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 980,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 670,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,242,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,989,000 after purchasing an additional 66,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 108,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,851,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $26.22 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

