Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,724 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,602.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 958,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,537,000 after buying an additional 932,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,140,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

