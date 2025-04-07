Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,363,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.