Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSA. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

