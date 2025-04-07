Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,924,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,628 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.89% of Hayward worth $29,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hayward by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hayward by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Hayward Stock Down 1.8 %

HAYW opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

