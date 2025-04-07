Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.36 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $25,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

