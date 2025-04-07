Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.53 Million Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of Matterport worth $25,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

MTTR opened at $5.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

