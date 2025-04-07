Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 135,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 73,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

First Horizon Stock Down 6.1 %

FHN stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.