Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.64 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,675 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of NiSource worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in NiSource by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

NiSource Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE NI opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

