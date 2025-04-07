Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $314.98 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.33.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
