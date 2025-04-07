Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.24 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $314.98 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.