Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.64 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Biogen worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $192.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

