Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 363,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $28,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 199,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 602.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $240.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.20.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

