Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.72 Million Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 125,589 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.06 per share, with a total value of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,503,210.56. This trade represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and have sold 21,178,742 shares valued at $582,769,150. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.02%.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.