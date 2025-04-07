Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.35 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 32,257 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Price Performance

SRCE stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $68.13.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler raised 1st Source from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 1st Source

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.