Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.58 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,538 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $30,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 278,934 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.