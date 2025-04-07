Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $33.46 Million Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $33,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 39.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in REV Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in REV Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $277,000.

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE REVG opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

