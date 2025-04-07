Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.32% of A. O. Smith worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 72.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

