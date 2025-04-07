Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $28,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 850,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,797,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 55,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock worth $1,631,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

