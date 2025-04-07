Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $31,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $115.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.