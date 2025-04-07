Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 6,803 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.75 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $851,189.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,760 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,534.40. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,746 shares of company stock worth $29,689,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

