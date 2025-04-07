Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,589 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,431,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,051,000 after buying an additional 839,041 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

