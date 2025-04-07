Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,022,832 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,866,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,022,832 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.26% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 277,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 592,276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $543.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.