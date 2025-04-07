Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,097 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $27,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in SBA Communications by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

SBA Communications Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $219.91 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average is $218.48.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.