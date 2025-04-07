Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,425 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ATS by 29.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ATS during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

ATS Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

