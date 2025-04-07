Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,749 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $28,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.3 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $134.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $126.15 and a 1-year high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

