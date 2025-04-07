Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 227,375 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,375 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.12% of AdvanSix worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 29.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $329.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.15 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $150,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,179,381.05. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

