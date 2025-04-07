Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,854 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Xylem worth $32,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.24. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

