Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,051 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Sun Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 67,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Sun Communities Stock Down 4.3 %

SUI stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

