Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,263 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $146.08 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.69 and a 52 week high of $236.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

