Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 55,158 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $32,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.29 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

