Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 653,999 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,999 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $53,645,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,325,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 507,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

