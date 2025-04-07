Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 73,651 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.57% of Blue Bird worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Bird by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after acquiring an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after purchasing an additional 160,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 26.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 156,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Stock Up 1.6 %

BLBD stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

