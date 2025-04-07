Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 851,216 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of Berry Global Group worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25,814.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

