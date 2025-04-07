Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 867,680 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $33,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

