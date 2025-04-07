Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 99,477 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 99,477 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.53% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $30,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 441,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 99,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.56%. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ellen Tulchiner sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $31,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.