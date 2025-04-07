Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $26.87 Million Position in Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Korro Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Korro Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Korro Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Korro Bio by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRRO opened at $14.38 on Monday. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.