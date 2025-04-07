Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,471 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

