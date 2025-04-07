Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $83.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

