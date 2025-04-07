Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 207.49 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Read Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.