Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aufman Associates Inc

Aufman Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.3% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $145.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.