Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after acquiring an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 37,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.93. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.38 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

