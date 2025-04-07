Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alphatec by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $624,210.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,608.73. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,321 shares of company stock worth $3,828,060. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.