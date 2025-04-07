Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Director Sells $530,865.60 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 884,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $530,865.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,933. This trade represents a 71.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 180,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $309,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 20,244 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $21,661.08.

On Thursday, February 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 141,060 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $139,649.40.

On Monday, January 27th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 100,000 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 50,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

Alset Stock Down 9.4 %

Alset stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Alset Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

About Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 299.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

